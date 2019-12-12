Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

ice cold christmas

Recent Videos

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"

Snow Removal Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Costs"

New Fire Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Equipment"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Flasher HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS"

Youth Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Homelessness"

Electric Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Cars"

N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

BECEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BECEP"

Police Drop-offs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Drop-offs"

Car Documents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Documents"

Wreaths in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge