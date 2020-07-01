Infections

Golf Talk Video

Roller Rink Night Video

Ride Along with New K9 Video

Donating his Pay Raise Video

Smokey the Bear Video

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder Video

Hazen Astros Baseball Video

Minot Metros Baseball Video

Bismarck Senators Baseball Video

Dr. Wynne on what's to come Video

Watford City Tornado Shelters Video

Food Pantry Video

New App for Sobriety Video

Corn Rootworm Video

Isaak Motion Hearing Video

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness Video

Bismarck Shooting Video

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1 Video

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer Video