Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Early pregnancy tests recommended for cows in 2020
Students give their thoughts about heading back to school
Video
Mandan man wanted for sex crime charges in two counties
Ice Cold Ryders recognized for charitable giving in Minot
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Flickertails beat Bull Moose in extra innings
Video
Top Stories
Bismarck Bobcats prepare for the challenge of rebuilding their roster
Video
Sabre Dogs say staying loose is the key to hot streak
Video
Baseball: Minot Vistas split double header with Williston Keybirds
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs win third straight game on walk-off; Flickertails snap Larks’ win streak
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Innovative Education Summit
Sal Khan speaks on ‘Swiss Cheese Learning’ in schools at Governor’s Innovative Education Summit
Video
Recent Videos
Teachers & COVID-19
Video
Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Students & COVID-19
Video
Next for Bike Club
Video
Innovative Education
Video
Reading Grant
Video
WW2 Bombers
Video
DOCR & COVID-19
Video
Country Club crash VO
Video
Amber's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/21
Video
NDC 7/21
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer
Video
Bisman Power of 100 NPCA
Video
Flickertails baseball
Video
Dog Bone Dangers
Video
Scam Calls
Video
Making Benches
Video
Litter by the River
Video
Grain Bin Temperatures
Video
COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck Public Schools Reentry Survey results out
Vehicle crash at Apple Creek Country Club Drive in Bismarck under investigation
Video
Teachers share their thoughts on getting back inside the classroom this fall
Video
Students give their thoughts about heading back to school
Video
Weather
A piece of ND History up for Sale
1 death, 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 20; total statewide is 5,207
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back