Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Get your best view of Comet NEOWISE this evening
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot
Video
LIFE HACKS: Hairspray isn’t just for your hair
Video
BPS continues to plan for upcoming school year after survey results
Video
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Vistas and Chiefs split key doubleheader, Bismarck falls to West Fargo
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Mandan Flickertails’ John Farley finding early success out of the pen
Video
Baseball: David Gibson shows off the glove
Video
Baseball: Flickertails beat Bull Moose in extra innings
Video
Bismarck Bobcats prepare for the challenge of rebuilding their roster
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
jobless benefit
$600 unemployment benefit: GOP reportedly discussing extension of soon-to-expire boost
Recent Videos
Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot
Video
NDC JULY 22
Video
Life Hacks: Hairspray
Video
LIFE HACKS LIVE
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Blu on Broadway Groundbreaking
Video
Mandan Flickertails Baseball
Video
Art of Fielding
Video
Avoid Moving Scams
Video
BPS Survey Results
Video
Flood Project Update
Video
Teachers & COVID-19
Video
Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Open Cows
Video
Students & COVID-19
Video
Wanted: Vincy Bishop
Video
'No Fair' Sale
Video
Next for Bike Club
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
2 deaths, record 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 21; total statewide is 5,367
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
Get your best view of Comet NEOWISE this evening
Video
KX News Live Stream
Climber dies after falling hundreds of feet at Glacier National Park
Colleges await Gov. Burgum’s plan to reopen amid pandemic
Bismarck Public Schools Reentry Survey results out
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back