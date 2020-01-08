karen schmidt

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Amid concerns of privacy breaches, online access to ND court records pulled without warning
State Flood Risk Map Now Available To Residents
As tensions grow with Iran, Air Force deploys B-52 bombers to overseas base
Burleigh County Commission Rejects Refugee Ballot Question
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Magician skaters shutout Century
Top Stories
Boys HS Bball: Century looks to rebound against Bismarck
HS Wrestling: Bismarck preps for Rotary
Girls HS BBall: Mandan pulls away late
Royals even the score
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
Not In Our Town
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
karen schmidt
Two friends open a wellness coffee shop in North Mandan
Recent Videos
Feed Issues
Video
Mandan Construction
Video
The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast
Video
Megha
Video
Winter White Party
Video
Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind
Video
Turtle Lake Senate Youth
Video
HS Basketball Jan. 7
Video
Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7
Video
Williams Co Flu
Video
Blood Drives
Video
Century HS Bball
Video
HS Wrestling
Video
Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Open Court Records
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7
Video
YHF
Video
Water Map
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck woman charged for killing her husband
Warrant Out for suspect in Bismarck murder case
Minot city employee charged with theft, tampering with records
Two friends open a wellness coffee shop in North Mandan
KX News Live Stream
Don't Miss
Sesame Street Live Ticket Giveaway
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, January 8
More Daily Pledge