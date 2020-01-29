Mandan Youth Commission

Recent Videos

VOCA Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "VOCA Grant"

Bday Boy's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bday Boy's Wish"

Horizon Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horizon Middle School"

Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6"

SVUW Lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVUW Lunch"

Retention Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retention Rates"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

MAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/6"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge