MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Kids impacted by severe Cerebral Palsy are the center of this telethon, but it’s also important to remember other family members that stick together no matter what. They are the ones who help hold our families together and inspire them to be whoever they want to be.

From the outside, Gaby Ereth and Layken Wolff are regular teenage friends. But what makes their friendship truly unique is a common thread that binds them together.

“I’m a triplet. We are 17 and I have one brother and one sister with CP,” said Gaby Ereth.

“I am an older sister. My sister has Schizencephaly,” said Layken Wolff.

They say being the siblings of someone with Cerebral Palsy, has made them and their families closer. And resources from CPABLE and other organizations have enriched their lives in so many ways.

“My sister received an adaptive bike. And for me, that’s been huge because my sister loves bike rides. So it makes it something that all three of us can do together. I can ride my bike, she can ride her bike. And we can all do it together, like every morning in the summer we go together,” said Ereth.

Their families are even making plans for them to all go off to college. Which both Ereth and Wolff say will be hard because of the special relationship they share.

“We are triplets, and so we are literally together all the time. So knowing that we are probably not going to go to the same college together,” Ereth.

“Going off on my own and not having my sister by my side will definitely be something that I won’t be used to in 10 years. But I think it will be a great new experience and learning to watch her grow from a distance will be different,” said Wolff.

Their siblings have opened the eyes of so many people. They say, that through the challenges, their friends and family have helped them through.

“I love that my friends love my siblings as much as I do. They don’t see their disabilities like what they can’t do, they do what they can with my siblings. They’ll play basketball with them just like a normal person,” said Ereth.

As well as giving them their own new outlook on life.

“I’ve just learned that you need to treat everyone with respect,” explained Ereth. “And understanding that everyone has a different background and different challenges in their life. And know that you don’t know what everyone else is going through.”

“How she wakes up every day and just always has a smile on her face and is always ready to do something new or learn something, or just make somebody’s day better,” said Wolff.

Their siblings are proof that no matter what you go through in life, you are CPABLE of living every day to the fullest.