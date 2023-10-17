BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Like any other organization, it takes a lot of money to make things run smoothly in a non-profit.

And for CPABLE, monetary donations are an important part of its mission.

“The average expenses of a child with CP is over a million dollars, and I just had to stop and think, how would I be able to pay for that if that was my family,” said treasurer Shalee Huntley.

According to the Cerebral Palsy Guide, the lifetime cost to treat and care for someone with cerebral palsy is approximately $1.6 million in 2023 dollars. This is in addition to normal living costs.

One of the main goals of CPABLE is to raise and distribute funds to qualifying individuals to help them improve their quality of life.

Founding member, AND treasurer, Shalee Huntley, is one of the keys to making those funds happen.

“I’m on the bank accounts for Bravera, I report on our financials, I report on expenses, income, anything to do with the finances of the organization, “said Huntley. All donations go to expenses that aren’t covered by insurance.

“For example, vehicle modifications, home modifications, non traditional therapies, co-pays for your therapies, mileage to appointments, “said Huntley.

Huntley says she has always worked alongside organizations with missions that serve those in need. And when CPABLE came to the table, it just felt right.

“What they have had to do in regards to like hospital visits and what not. Whether that be at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and what one family had to do to get them and their baby there. So I just realized that I want to help where I can, I have young children and hope that if I were in a similar situation, there would be something like CAPABLE for me, “said Huntley.

She shares that all kids deserve a chance to be a kid.

“To enhance their lives and have them be able to do things that the rest of the family does, whether that be going for a bike ride, getting up and down the boat in the summer, getting off and on a dock, “said Huntley.

Funding will begin in 2024. Outside of the CPABLE Kids Telethon, Huntley shares the kick-off picnic in June was a big fundraising event for the program, and she hopes it isn’t the last.