On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, KX News in partnership with CPABLE will be hosting a telethon on both KX News and the Dakota’s CW.

This fundraiser will raise money for CPABLE, which is a new nonprofit aimed at bettering the lives of children with cerebral palsy and similar childhood-onset neurological conditions by providing financial assistance for medical-related expenses and equipment not covered by insurance.

CPABLE was formed in 2023 in Bismarck, N.D. by a group of families and community leaders to ensure children with cerebral palsy and similar conditions can live their lives to the fullest. CPABLE provides financial assistance to families for qualifying expenses such as co-pays, non-traditional therapies, adaptive equipment, medical equipment, recreational opportunities, medical travel, lodging, meals, and home modifications.

In addition to hearing more about CPABLE from the organizers, the telethon will feature local bands, performances, and stories from both the community and families impacted by cerebral palsy and other onset neurological conditions.