Bobcat is a global company leading the industry in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing top-tier compact equipment. The North American operations for the company are based in North Dakota where compact equipment was invented more than 60 years ago. The company is also one of our Hero Sponsors for the Inaugural CPABLE Kids Telethon.

“Bobcat likes to be a partner in the communities that we work and live, and CPABLE is a great organization helping out families bridge the gap they wouldn’t otherwise be able to financially,” said Mark Binstock, Lead Engineer for Bobcat. “Bobcat’s mission and values are really to grow our people and that is one way we can do that.”

Binstock adds that Bobcat is investing in local organizations more and more every year and CPABLE is just one of those.

Learn more about Bobcat here.