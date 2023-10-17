Empowered Kids Pediatric Therapy supports and empowers children and families on life’s journey. Their team specializes in evaluating and treating children from the moment they are born until they are 21 years old. Cerebral Palsy is one of the conditions they provide therapy for. The company is also one of our Hero Sponsors for the Inaugural CPABLE Kids Telethon.

“At EmPowered Kids, we have physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services,” said Hannah Zimmerman, an owner and Occupational Therapist at EmPowered Kids. “We provide these with an amazing team who are experienced in all sorts of things, but a lot of specialty areas for kids with cerebral palsy. Each department looks at ‘how can we support these kids to the best of our ability?’ giving them the developmental skills they need and the abilities they have so they can be fully independent.”

“In the area of occupational therapy, we work towards helping a child gain independence in their daily living skills,” added Jesse Wutzke, Occupational Therapist at EmPowered Kids. “In the area of physical therapy, we work on gaining functional mobility skills.”

The staff at EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy knows firsthand that unfortunately, insurance doesn’t cover everything that kids with cerebral palsy need. Partnering with CPABLE allows families they work with get the needed adaptive equipment without a financial burden.

Learn more about EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy here.