Puklich Chevrolet has served Bismarck and the surrounding areas since 1983. Owner Elyse Puklich and General Manager Steve Zaun really like to be able to give back to the community that has supported them for so long. Puklich Chevrolet is one of our Hero Sponsors for the Inaugural CPABLE Kids Telethon.

“Elyse and I both feel very strongly about helping children wherever we can, so we were happy to step up for a group that’s trying to raise funds for those that really need it,” said Steve Zaun, General Manager at Puklich Chevrolet.

“You think of the challenge of childhood itself is one thing, but all the expenses associated with cerebral palsy and children can be a lot. So, we’re always happy to help, and I hope that we can help three, four, or five families. Whatever it takes.”

Learn more about Puklich Chevrolet here.