BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Trevor Vannett is a man who’s received the support of many. Now, he’s paying it forward — and in the process, giving the community a little hand up.

“I like sports and helping kids with disabilities,” said Vannett, and that’s exactly what he does.

In his role as the vice president of the Dakota Center for Independent Living, he’s a voice for people living with disabilities in our state — as well as a supporter of CPable because he knows how much of an impact it can make in the lives of North Dakota families.

“I’ve had cerebral palsy since I was three years old,” he explained. “I know the system of North Dakota, and I know how important equipment is for kids with special needs. It’s to help the next generation, so they have the same abilities that I did when I was a kid. And that’s what me and my father did. My father passed away, and that’s what he taught me in life, is help others. So that’s what I’m here to do.”

Trevor’s father spent many long years taking care of his son, taking trips to Minneapolis to provide medical care — meaning that he can speak firsthand about the difficulties of providing your child with the necessary equipment to accommodate their disabilities, such as shower chairs or Hoyer lifts.

“I have the equipment,” he stated, “and I’ll tell you — for me personally, and for a family with kids, you’re not going to be able to afford it all. So that’s why we need CPable, to help that family not to have the burden to decide, ‘Do I need to pay my phone bill, or do I need to get my son the proper equipment to help them live an independent life?’ They should be treated like everybody else in this community, but they need a little hand up.”

CPable provides that little hand-up, allowing people such as Trevor to live independently without having to worry about the costs that come along with it.

The CPABLE Kids Telethon is on October 17 from 2-7 p.m. Central Time. It will air live on KX and on the Dakota’s CW.