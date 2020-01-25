3 must-visit foodie stops during Super Bowl week in Miami

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — When you think about South Florida, unique food and culture likely come to mind. Ask people who live there, and they’ll say you’re right on the money.

Who better to take us on a tour of some of Miami’s favorite spots than Grammy-award winning singer Jon Secada and “Real Housewives of Miami” star Ana Quincoces.

Both grew up in the city and know it well. Quincoces has lived there her entire live — even attending law school in the southern Florida hotspot.

“I think we are the perfect Miami ambassadors,” Quincoces said before kicking off the tour.

FOODIE DESTINATION

Both Quincoces and Secada think of Miami as a “foodie” destination.

When they dream up the perfect day of dining, it starts at The Salty Donut. The shop, featuring unique flavors like maple bacon and white chocolate tres leches, often sees long lines around the block. The place doesn’t have a closing time. Instead, the doors are locked once they sell out for the day, according to Quincoces.

Time Out Market Miami is a space that features many of the city’s top chefs and restaurants under one roof. The 17,500 square foot facility has hand-picked dining options tasted and approved by local food experts. Time Out Market markets itself as the one spot you can find Miami’s tastiest bites.

Estefan Kitchen is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a fine dining Cuban experience from Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Their family has a rich history involving food. Gloria’s great-grandfather was a chef to some of Cuba’s top politicians.

“I think they have such a stake in Miami,” Quincoces said. “Miami is part of their soul. You can’t say Miami without thinking about them.”

WYNWOOD WALLS

The city isn’t only about food. Secada says Wynwood Walls is a must-stop spot. The popular attraction is a unique outdoor destination featuring massive murals from talented international artists.

Secada says the project represents the recent development in Miami.

“It’s a testament to what Miami is all about and the changes, the growth and the positivity that has come to this area,” said Secada.

Quincoces noted the area showcases inclusion and is a true cultural melting pot.

Both Secada and Quincoces agree the big game in Miami will be much more than a sporting experience; it’ll be an unforgettable vacation.