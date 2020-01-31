Live Now
49ers get in last practice before Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – Super Bowl weekend is here!

Today the 49ers will get in their final practice before the big game Sunday.

The team practice on Thursday at the University of Miami, and while three players were limited in practice due to lingering injuries, they are expected to suit up on Sunday.

The rest of the team is healthy and ready to go!

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are very pleased with how the week has been going.

Now the next time we’ll hear from the team is after the big game on Sunday.

Until then, the team will focus on football with a full practice today and walkthroughs tomorrow.

