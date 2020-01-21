49ers Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘It’s been a crazy whirlwind of a ride’

Live Now
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had quite the difference in seasons over the past two years.

The 49ers had high expectations last year, but were forced to do without their prized starting quarterback after he faced an injury that would lead him to sit out the entire season.

Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

San Francisco finished that 2018 year with a record of, 2-14.

Looking back at the past 12 months, the quarterback has made a comeback that stunned everyone finishing the 2019 season with a, 13-3 record.

Following the NFC Championship win over Green Bay, Garoppolo reflected on his time spent with San Francisco thus far.

“I mean starting back with the ACL and everything it’s been a crazy whirlwind of a ride. Ya know it’s … no one else I’d rather be in a dog fight with than those guys in that locker room. It’s just a great group to be with. Everyone’s pulling together, everyone’s tight with one another. It’s just a great group,” Garoppolo said.

The quarterback was asked to throw only eight passes on Sunday against the Packers and in two playoff games, he’s thrown just 27 passes, completing 17-for-208 yards.

While the 49ers haven’t needed Garoppolo to throw the ball in the postseason, doesn’t mean he can’t.

Garoppolo finished 2019 with 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes.

The quarterback is headed to Miami to see if can lead his team to victory and bring home a Super Bowl title and Lombardi trophy for the San Francisco 49ers.

