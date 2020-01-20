49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert: ‘Look at me now’

The Big Game

by: Kirsten Moran

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 37-20 and a huge credit to the win goes to running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert was unstoppable as he rushed for a career-high of 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

Mostert discussed his emotions after having a phenomenal game, “Still surreal.”

“I can’t believe I’m in this position right now. I did the things that I did tonight. I would like to thank God first and foremost for blessing not only myself but everybody in the organization to be in the position we’re in, to get the win and to move onto Miami,” Mostert said.

The running back was still in disbelief after the game as he’s headed to his hometown to play in the biggest game of the season.

“I can’t believe it, still being able to play at my home state, it’s so surreal right now,” Mostert said.

Looking back at the running back’s career he takes a moment during the press conference to look at how far he’s come.

“I did have a lot of doubters and naysayers. Now I get to actually tell them, ‘Hey look where I’m at now.’ You know I never gave up on my dream. I never gave up on the opportunities that presented itself. You know, I always worked hard no matter what. It’s crazy that I’ve been on seven different teams. I actually still have you know the cut dates and I look at that before every game. I look at the cut dates when I got cut. Like I said, I’ve been on seven different teams and the journey has been, crazy. Not everybody can deal with that type of stress and pain and agony that I went through. But like I said I kept the faith in not only myself, but whoever gave me the opportunity and this organization has done a great job with that,” Mostert said.

Early in the game, Mostert became the only player in NFL history with at least 150 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

The running back also set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards in a playoff game, passing Colin Kaepernick in the latter category.

Mostert was an undrafted player who spent his first two summers in the NFL being cut by six franchises total before landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

The runningback had quite the game on Sunday.

The next game will be in two weeks facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge