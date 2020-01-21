49ers’ RB Tevin Coleman ‘expected to have a chance’ to play in Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game

by: Kirsten Moran

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Just one day after the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC Championship, the team is wasting no time by getting straight to work for the Super Bowl.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Monday to discuss injuries, the win and the game ahead.

Shanahan addressed injury questions first, letting reporters know running back Tevin Coleman has a chance to play in Miami.

Coleman dislocated his shoulder Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers and was carted off the field.

Reporters asked the head coach what the chances were we would be seeing the running back take the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I expect him to have a good chance to play,” Shanahan said.

The head coach compared the running backs injury to the movie, “Lethal Weapon.”

“This is more of a Lethal Weapon type thing, where you pop it back in, ” Shanahan explained.

Once the 49ers receive images back from Coleman’s MRI, the coaching staff will have a better idea of the likeliness the running back will play.

