50 Year Wait Ends: Chiefs fans pumped for Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ appearance in the Super Bowl on Sunday ends a 50-year wait for their fans.

The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

Kansas City lost the first Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

At Kansas City’s Union Station, people have been lining up to snap photos near a massive Chiefs logo.

Fan Wendell Burns says he remembers the 1970 Super Bowl victory and “it still hasn’t sunk in” that his favorite team is back in the big game.

Fan Deshauna Roberts says she’s “amped” for Sunday and can’t wait for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to “bring it home.”

Water has been dyed red in fountains around the city, a statue of the city’s founders is draped with Chiefs jerseys and people have been rubbing the nose of the bronze boar sculpture at the city’s Country Club Plaza for good luck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge