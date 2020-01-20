Andy Reid celebrated AFC Championship with cheeseburger then went to bed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, but ahead of that head coach Andy Reid chatted with reporters on what he and the team call Victory Monday.

Reid told reporters while he’s already scheming for the big game, he did take a moment Sunday night to enjoy a cheeseburger before getting into bed.

With his best imitation of a tightrope walker Sunday, Patrick Mahomes high-wired the Chiefs into their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Oh sure, Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead. From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry for a 35-24 victory Sunday in the AFC championship.

At last, for the third time overall, the Chiefs (14-4) are Super Bowl bound.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play San Francisco.

The Chiefs lost in 1967 in the first AFL-NFL Championship Game — nope, it wasn’t called the Super Bowl yet — to the Lombardi Packers 35-10. Three years later, one year after the New York Jets shocked Baltimore to lay claim to the AFL being equal to the long-established NFL, Kansas City was back. This time, it was known as the Super Bowl — indeed, Lamar Hunt is credited with coming up with the name — and his Chiefs hammered Minnesota 23-7 with the typical Wild West offensive flair and a staunch defense. Those are characteristics that helped carry KC this season.

Reid isn’t as animated as Hall of Famer Hank Stram, who famously urged the Chiefs team to “keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys.” Caught up in the moment Sunday, Reid said, “It’s awesome,” before asking the crowd to chant ”How about those Chiefs?”

Moments later, standout tight end Travis Kelce proclaimed, “You gotta fight for your right to party.”

There will be plenty of partying on South Beach for Chiefs Kingdom heading into the championship matchup.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

