Barry Sanders on career without Super Bowl, Mahomes ‘lighting the league up’

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When Barry Sanders breaks down football, people listen.

Sanders is, by the estimation of many football historians, among the greatest to play the game.

The All-100 NFL inductee and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back joined Big Game Bound on Tuesday to discuss the championship void on his resume, the birth of an NFL superstar, and what his stats would look like in today’s National Football League.

Sanders sat in awe of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but said he’s leaning toward picking the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On the subject of achieving mythic status among playmakers but never winning a Super Bowl, Sanders admitted that as a young player, he thought he’d appear in multiple championship games.

With Tuesday’s episode focusing on playmakers, Sanders acknowledged the greatness of Mahomes, who the former Detroit Lion said is “lighting the league up.”

Sanders, who has highlight reels that continue to rack up millions of views on YouTube, also laughed at how his stats might have looked if he could’ve run the football behind today’s San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

Lastly, don’t miss this moment where Big Game Bound co-host Jarrett Payton thanked Sanders for always being there for him, especially after the passing of his father, NFL legend Walter Payton.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"

Legacy HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy HS Bball"

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge