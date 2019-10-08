‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

(Streaming of the Sept. 5 episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Watch a replay of the show above or click here for the video.)

Thursday is opener of the NFL’s 100th season, and we’re bringing you the latest news and analysis as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in Chicago.

The Sept. 5 episode of “Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles, includes:

  • An interview with Marty Callner, creator of HBO’s “Hard Knocks;”
  • Superstar quarterback Andrew Luck walks away from the game — we’ll discuss if we’ll see more pros leave the game early;
  • Insights from experts in the fantasy football world.

A new episode of “Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday this fall at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"

Forage Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forage Farm"

To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves

Thumbnail for the video titled "To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves"

Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

World Day of Bullying Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Day of Bullying Prevention"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge