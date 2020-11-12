Big Game Bound Week 10: Justin Zimmer of the Buffalo Bills

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s edition of “Big Game Bound,” our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton discusses Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid. Why don’t they get more credit for the incredible jobs they have done as head coaches in the NFL? 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the last remaining undefeated team, and now they have a COVID-19 situation.  

We’ll check in with our Steelers correspondent Jay Puskar and we’ll break down the biggest game in the NFL in Week 10: the Colts and the Titans square off in a key NFC North showdown.

Our Big Guest this week is Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Justin Zimmer. He’s another overnight success, 10 years in the making. Zimmer became the toast of Buffalo two weeks ago when he forced a key fumble against the Patriots. He also talks about the COVID-19 protocols. 

And Kenny White joins us from Las Vegas to reveal what he likes better: betting on the NFL or college football.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

