Big Game Bound Week 11: Rex Ryan’s return to the sidelines

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 11 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking with former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan is returning to the sidelines, coaching in the 2020 Hula Bowl. The college all-star game at Aloha Stadium on Oahu, Hawaii is rebooting after a 12-year absence. Ryan and former NFL coach Mike Smith will lead the two teams. Ryan tells us what we can expect to see on the field in January. Plus, he’ll share his thoughts on the current state of the NFL, his new job as an analyst at EPSN and which coach he thinks is on the hot seat: it’s a name that might surprise you.

Also this week, we’ll break down the big matchups of Week 11: The Ravens vs. the Texans and the Rams vs. the Bears. It’s a battle of two explosive quarterbacks in Baltimore and a game in Los Angeles that many think is a must-win for both the Bears and the Rams.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

Former NFL player Ty Hallock returns for “What the Hallock.” He has a new team atop his Top 5.

The big matchup between two MVP candidate quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help set your fantasy football lineups, laying out what big names you should bench this week and what the best fantasy players are doing this time of the year as they prep for the playoffs.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.