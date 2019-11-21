WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 12: NFC title game preview in San Francisco?

1  of  2
Check back at 1 p.m. ET for today’s episode of “Big Game Bound.”

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 12 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week features some of the biggest matchups of the season.

We’re breaking down the can’t-miss games, including a Sunday night showdown in San Francisco. The 49ers (9-1) host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Levi’s Stadium. Can Aaron Rodgers continue his hot streak against one of the best defenses in the league? Our Big Game correspondents tell us what each team needs to do to win.  

Plus, we’re highlighting two other huge games: The Carolina Panthers visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. And the AFC South Division league is on the line in Houston where the Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • What the Hallock: Former NFL player Ty Hallock is in studio with his thoughts on the current playoff picture, Tom Brady’s future in New England, and his Top 5 Teams.
  • The Big Matchups: 49ers vs. Packers, Saints vs. Panthers, and Texans vs. Colts – huge games that could decide division races and playoff seeding.
  • The Big Decision: Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help you set you fantasy football lineup. Which players in your “keeper league” should you cut ties with? And which running back can fill the void with Marlon Mack on the sidelines?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

