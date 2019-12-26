Big Game Bound Week 17: Former Lions QB talks mental health & the NFL

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 17 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking to former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple. 

Hipple jumped out of a speeding car in an attempt to commit suicide after his career ended. He also lost a son to suicide. He’s become one of the leaders in the fight to help NFL players deal with mental illness and he also travels the country to speak about mental health.

Also this week, Ty Hallock will join us to talk about the playoffs and the big games of Week 17.

Several “Big Game Bound” correspondents will also join us to break down the biggest games in the final week of the regular season.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

