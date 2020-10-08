Big Game Bound Week 5: Quarter season picks, Dr. Jen Welter

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles and WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Oct. 8, 2020 stream of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Above, watch the episode on demand.

(NEXSTAR) — This week on “Big Game Bound,” our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton gives us his top five teams as the NFL reaches the quarter-point of the 2020 season.

We’ll check in with our NFL correspondents, Cory Curtis in Nashville, John Telich in Cleveland and Chris Hagan in Indianapolis to preview two of the bigger games in week five: the Titans vs. the Bills and the Browns vs. the Colts.

Our Big Guest is a football pioneer. Dr. Jen Welter was the first women ever to coach in the NFL. She talks about how gratifying it is to see more women on coaching staffs, and shares a hilarious tale from her playing days. She was also the first woman to play in a men’s professional football league.

We’ll also check in with Kenny White in Las Vegas. Which team would he be least tempted to bet on?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

