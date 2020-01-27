Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton on why loss of Kobe Bryant hits home for all of us

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla — Kobe Bryant was much more than just an NBA legend, basketball ambassador and American icon.

Bryant was a caring father, says WGN’s Jarrett Payton, who believes that’s why sports fans and non-sports fans alike continue to struggle with his passing.

Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, reflected on his father and his own lessons learned from becoming a father himself on Monday’s live stream of Big Game Bound.

“To me, he was so involved [with his kids],” said Payton of the Los Angeles Laker great. “It’s the same way I am with my son. And so, it brought it full circle now to be a father and now that his family is grieving.”

“It’s a tough time when we lose a legend, but I think it brings it back into perspective on how short life is.”

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge