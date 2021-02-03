Brady over Mahomes: ESPN-WWE personality Charly Arnolt backing Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — In addition to being an ESPN personality, Charly Arnolt works for World Wrestling Entertainment — so she knows a good grudge match when she sees it.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady is a matchup fit for the marquee of Madison Square Garden and in this battle of top quarterbacks, Arnolt believes Brady and the Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV.

“I like Tom Brady in this game, and I have something inside of me that I think the Bucs are going to pull this off,” she said.

Day to day, Arnolt likes Mahomes as a long-term quarterback noting he’s largely “unstoppable.”

When it comes to the swag game off the field, Arnolt also gives the nod to Brady noting his luxurious lifestyle in Tampa, multiple Super Bowl wins and marriage to a supermodel.

Does that mean Brady would transition into the world of sports entertainment as a “Million Dollar Man” type character? Not exactly. But Arnolt says one of Brady’s teammates is ripe for the role noting tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared at this year’s Wrestlemania and briefly held a championship title.

“The man knows how to talk. The man is a lunatic — in the best way possible. I think Rob Gronkowski, once he’s ready to hang up those cleats, he definitely has a future in the WWE,” she said.

In addition to her duties with WWE, Arnolt hosts a podcast with two other female journalists. Just as she’s paving a path in a male dominated profession, she notes the major shift we’re seeing in the NFL when it comes to woman playing key roles.

“I just think that women have been given a platform, now more than ever, to step up and be recognized. And I think that men are responding really positively to that,” she said.

While we’ve seen females on the sidelines as assistant coaches, does Arnolt believe we could one day see a woman as an NFL head coach?

“Yeah, absolutely.”