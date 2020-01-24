Budweiser combats ‘typical American’ stereotypes in Super Bowl spot

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Budweiser released its Super Bowl ad Thursday going right for the “feels” and challenging you to look beyond labels.

The beer company takes on the “typical American” stereotype by showcasing “the extraordinary people that represent the best of America.”

The spot includes the World Series champion Nationals, World Cup-winning United States women’s national soccer team, Ken Nwadike of the Free Hugs Project and other inspirational people.

“Typical Americans. Always celebrating with their typical American beer.”

The spot has received high praise on social media. If you’d like to check it out before Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve posted it below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Distracted Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distracted Driving"

Wreath Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreath Removal"

Pray the News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pray the News"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Helicopter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter"

Chili Bowl V preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chili Bowl V preview"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23"

Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge