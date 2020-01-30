Businesses to spend roughly $420 million on Super Bowl ads

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The Super Bowl isn’t just big for football, it’s also huge for advertising. It’s expected nearly 100 million will tune in to watch the game on FOX.

And as you can imagine, the ads aren’t cheap. According to The Street, FOX is charging approximately $5 million to $5.6 million for premiums ads early in the game. Ads before and after the Super Bowl are running around $2 to $3 million.

Overall, marketers are expected to spend around $420 million for the 2020 Super Bowl, according to estimates from Forbes.

This year’s crop of ads airing during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers includes spots for Olay, New York Life insurance, Snickers and Cheetos.

“They’re talking to an audience that is thinking about such things,” says Mark DiMassimo, CEO of marketing agency Dimassimo Goldstein. “The Super Bowl spots actually compete with snack runs so why not Doritos, why not Lays, why not Pepsi and Coke, etc.”

Celebrities are also once again appearing in a number of ads.

Little Caesars is airing its first Super Bowl ad this year. The Detroit-based pizza chain has tapped Rainn Wilson to appear in an ad touting its delivery service.

Avocados From Mexico created a fictitious shopping network for its ad featuring 1980s teen movie icon Molly Ringwald.

Also, Sabra hummus has also tapped reality TV stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Kim Chi and Miz Cracker from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20"

Healthy Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Big Game"

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge