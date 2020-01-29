Canine who kicked cancer to be featured in Super Bowl ad

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (NEXSTAR) – Scout, a golden retriever who recently beat cancer, will have the unique opportunity to say thanks to the veterinarians who saved his life. He’ll do it during a $6 million Super Bowl ad.

The University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be featured in the 30-second spot purchased by WeatherTech.

The star of the commercial is Scout, a golden retriever whose owner is the company’s founder and CEO David MacNeil.

Scout was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last summer that left him with no more than a month to live.

The State Journal says MacNeil turned to the doctors at the school’s teaching hospital.

The ad follows Scout’s road to recovery and asks for donations to the school.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge