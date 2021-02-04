CBS to interview Biden ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden at the White House. January 27, 2021 (Nexstar)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Continuing the tradition of Super Bowls past, CBS will interview President Joe Biden ahead of Sunday’s NFL championship game.

The interview will be recorded with Norah O’Donnell and air in the 4 p.m. ET hour. The game pitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is set to begin at 6:30 ET.

CBS told Variety it’ll release excerpts from the interview during its news coverage beginning Friday.

Last year, Fox News’ Sean Hannity interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the big game.

