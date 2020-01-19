Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher caught a lot of attention last week against the Texans when he took two beers from fans during a touchdown celebration and dumped them all over himself.

Unfortunately, not all attention is good attention. The NFL ended up fining Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Less than three hours later, Budweiser tweeted a picture of a check for the exact same amount. It was made out to a “Charity of Eric Fisher’s Choice.”

This is only the most recent development in a two-second moment in time that had lasting effects.

Video of the celebration went viral after it happened, but it only took off from there. Budweiser, Bud Light and Eric Fisher then repaid Chiefs fans who were out two beers with a tower of beer of their choosing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"

KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20"

MHS Fire Lane

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Fire Lane"

DOT Roads Update 10:00

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Roads Update 10:00"

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge