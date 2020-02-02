Chiefs groundskeeper who’s worked 11 Super Bowls finally gets to watch one in stands with his wife

The Big Game

by: Abby Eden

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs organization sent every single employee and one guest down to the Super Bowl this weekend, all expenses paid. Reporter Abby Eden met one employee whose trip is extra special.

Doug Schallenberg is soaking it all in. He’s been on the grounds crew for the Chiefs for 40 years and he’s done the groundskeeping for 11 Super Bowls. He’s never been able to sit in the stands and actually watch the game with his wife.

“It`s a dream come true being with the organization for 40 years, doing the projects and the groundskeeping that I have done over the last 40 years, and taking my wife,” Schallenberg said.

“So I`ve done 11 of them (Super Bowls), and this will be the first time that we actually sit in the stands.”

When asked if he’d be scrutinizing the field on Sunday, he said he won’t. He knows the guys who worked on it, some of them from the Chiefs organization, and he knows it will be in tip-top shape.

