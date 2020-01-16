Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

