Divisional Playoff lineup set for next weekend

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Following a Wild Card Weekend that saw two of four games head into overtime, the Divisional Playoff lineup is set for next week:

Saturday

  • Vikings at 49ers, 4:35 ET
  • Titans at Ravens, 8:15 pm ET

Sunday

  • Texans at Chiefs, 3:05 pm ET
  • Seahawks at Packers, 6:40 ET

Saturday Game Spotlight: Tennessee at Baltimore

The Ravens have won 12 straight for the best record in the league. All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson will present a major problem with his arm and legs for the Titans, who managed virtually no pressure on the stationary Brady in their wild-card win.

But Tennessee isn’t afraid of going anywhere, as it proved in foggy Foxborough by making the defending champions look ordinary. It already has a fierce rivalry with Baltimore.

“Just a huge challenge, with what they have been able to do in all three phases,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll have to try to find a way to slow them down.‘’

Sunday Game Spotlight: Houston at Kansas City

The Texans already have won at Arrowhead Stadium this season, 31-24 in October. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more in outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason.

Back then, however, Kansas City’s defense hadn’t blossomed. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — whose units traditionally take a while to coalesce — the Chiefs are formidable. They’ve allowed 69 points in the past six games, all wins.

KC also has gotten healthier down the stretch.

(The Associated Press Contributed to this report)

