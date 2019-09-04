Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Football fans, rejoice! The NFL’s regular season kicks off on Sept. 5 and Nexstar Media Group is expanding its “Big Game Bound” digital franchise to bring you the latest news and analysis each week.

“Big Game Bound,” which will be available via livestream and on demand, will be hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. The show will spotlight the biggest games, key storylines and insight from reporters across the country who know Super Bowl-contending teams better than anyone else. Watch for segments, including:

  • An interview with Marty Callner, creator of HBO’s “Hard Knocks;”
  • Austin Carr of the New Orleans Saints, who discusses the issue of human trafficking and how he and his wife are working to combat the problem;
  • Insights from experts in the fantasy football world.

“Each year, Nexstar stations provide unmatched coverage of the biggest game in sports,” said Austin Kellerman, Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content. “With journalists across the country covering these teams each week, it only makes sense to expand this to a season-long effort. This allows you to hear from reporters who have unique, local insight into the NFL’s top teams.”

“Big Game Bound” will stream on more than 100 Nexstar websites nationwide every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, beginning on Sept 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

N.D. Risk Map available

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Risk Map available"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

U-Mary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Football"

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Moving City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moving City Hall"

Surgery Gone Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgery Gone Wrong"

Tribal Dancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Dancing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vaping Case in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Case in ND"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss