Final home game? Brady’s focus is on Titans

The Big Game

by: Shaun Towne and Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s been a lot of chatter lately about Tom Brady’s future and whether Saturday’s showdown with the Titans could potentially be his last game in a Patriots uniform — but you wouldn’t know it by a having a chat with head coach Bill Belichick.

“We’re focused on the Titans. That’s all I’m focused on,” Belichick said Thursday in response to a question about his longtime quarterback.

Belichick addressed members of the media as his players and fellow coaches continued to develop their gameplan for Tennessee.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge,” he added. “We’ve got a couple more days here to wrap things up.”

The Patriots practiced for the final time this week on Thursday inside Gillette Stadium, where the team has won nine consecutive playoff games. Everyone was accounted for during the session.

The Patriots are five-point favorites against the Titans, led by former Patriot and Super Bowl champion Mike Vrabel. The two teams didn’t meet in the regular season but got a sneak peek at each other in Week 2 of the preseason.

In their last real meeting in Nov. 2018, the Titans walked away with a 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Patriots 2019 Season in Review »

When asked about last week’s loss to Miami, which caused New England to fall to the AFC’s 3-seed and lose the first-round bye, Belichick’s focus didn’t waver: “We are past last week. It’s a one-week season.”

“We’re obviously closing in on the biggest game of the year,” Belichick said. “[Tennessee] is a really good football team.”

Brady took the podium Thursday afternoon and there was not a single question regarding the Titans.

“I’m pretty focused on what I need to do and this week has felt like every other week for the past 20 years,” Brady said.

This is the first time in 20 years that Brady does not have a contract entering his final year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

Bismarck Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Airport"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge