Four-time champ Bill Romanowski on which defense faces more pressure in Big Game

The Big Game

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When it comes to formidable defenses, Bill Romanowski knows a thing or two.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and former San Francisco 49er joined Big Game Bound Friday afternoon live on Radio Row in Miami Beach to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Will the Kansas City defense be able to withstand the wear and tear of the 49er ground game? Can the San Francisco defense limit Patrick Mahomes and the aerial attack of the Chiefs?

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

