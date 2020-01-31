Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WOOD) — It’s the game before the game. Experts file in along Radio Row in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.  

ESPN Sports Journalist Kenny Mayne has been on both sides of Radio Row. This week, he’s here to talk about his foundation and a knee brace.

“The Super Bowl is so big, it’s so commercial, it typifies American capitalism,” Mayne said.

In the sea of guests, you’ll hear athletes, analysts, comedians and gamblers — anyone who can keep a listener’s interest. It’s like a room of NASCAR drivers on steroids. 

The cost for the host?   

“You see everybody. That guy is selling shirts, that guy is selling air mattresses. I’ve been pushing a product, and my charity, we call it runfreely.org,” Mayne said.

Every network with a stake in the NFL has a set on Radio Row.

“Oh, it’s awesome though. It’s wild and it’s a small sampling of why the NFL is the NFL and how exciting the Super Bowl is. It’s probably one of the biggest days in our country,” said ESPN football analyst and former NFL player Dan Orlovsky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Capitol Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Renovations"

Biggest Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biggest Fan"

Bismarck FF Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FF Safety"

Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Task Force"

United Way Luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Luncheon"

Firefighters Fighting Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters Fighting Cancer"

Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Caregiver Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caregiver Training"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge