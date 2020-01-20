George Kittle celebrates 49ers’ win with topless Jimmy G shirt

The Big Game

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — George Kittle’s t-shirt stole the show Sunday after the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship win.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium, Kittle showed up to the post-game press conference wearing a shirt featuring a topless Jimmy Garoppolo.

The tight end told reporters he’s been saving the shirt for a “special occasion.”

The shirt is even signed by the quarterback.

“You know remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face in his locker, and he told everyone I sent it to him,” Kittle said. “I got this in my locker the same day, I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special occasion. But I think it’s pretty good. He even signed it.”

On Feb. 2, the 49ers will make their seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs in Miami.

