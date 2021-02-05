Health care workers thanked with Big Game tickets

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — John Weiss’s first Tampa Bay Buccaneers experience will be in the biggest game of the year.

He’s among 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will get to watch Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as the Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Weiss is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, now working as an occupational therapist at Tampa General Hospital.

“Even though I’ve always felt recognized for what I do, there’s just extra recognition for what I do,” Weiss said. “So it was very special that the NFL and Tampa General put that together for us.”

He’s been working with recovering COVID-19 patients since the virus arrived in Florida.

“People think, oh, it’s a flu and only 1% of the population has it,” Wiess said. “Well, when we’re full and intensive care units are full and other units are full, I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

He said he has had to become a stand-in family member for patients who can’t see their loved ones while in isolation.

“It’s been tough to see patients who can’t have visitors. So you’re sick, you’re not well and you’re alone, and that has been the hardest part,” he said.

The biggest lesson of the pandemic, he said, is “that life is short.”

“Don’t take it for granted,” he continued. “That something like this can come out of nowhere, and it surprises you. The lesson is that take every day as if it could be your last day, because you don’t know what’s out there.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Wrestling

SYSK: Carlynn and Mariah

Sen. Cramer on Schools

Unusual Covid Symptoms

Oil Resolution

Mask Bill

Speed Limit Increase

Weed Ramifications

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Inspiration 4 Civilian Space Mission

Thursday, February 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Low Income Housing

Daylight Saving Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Covid Weddings

Checking on Seniors

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News