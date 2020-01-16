‘He’s the greatest coach’: Chiefs fan takes Andy Reid love to the next level with new tattoo

Closings
The Big Game

by: Kara Small and John Holt

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In Kansas City, people are clearly passionate about Chiefs football, but one Kansas City man has taken his love of Big Red to the next level.

“To me, he’s the greatest coach, so I had to have him,” Robert Gaskins explained while getting a tattoo of Andy Reid’s face on his leg at Limitless Tattoo in Midtown.

Gaskins has been a fan of sports his entire life and credits it with helping him through hard times.

“Greatest coach, greatest coach, I been a big fan of Andy Reid since he was in Philadelphia, and then when Kansas City got him, I was super excited about it,” he said.

Gaskins has a lot of ink, and his tattoos feature a lot of popular sports figures.

“Oh, I got a lot of people. I have Kevin Durant, Jean Claude Van Damme, George Brett, Travis Kelce, Floyd Maywehther, Mike Tyson, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes. We’re doin’ Andy Reid. I have the Honey Badger,” he said referring to Tyrann Mathieu’s nickname.

And Gaskins isn’t the only one getting a Chiefs-related tattoo. The owner of Limitless Tattoo, Jeremy Taylor, said since Patrick Mahomes came to Kansas City, Chiefs tattoos at his shop have increased by 75%.

“A lot of people that don’t have a lot of tattoos, it’s because they can’t think of something they want forever, but if they’re a fan of the Chiefs, they’re probably always gonna be,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

