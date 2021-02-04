How do you spell that? We put Super Bowl fans to the test

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andy Reed?

Rob Gronk…?

Bruce Ariens?

Patrick Mahommes… or was that Patrick Mahomme?

And don’t even try to spell the name of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman with the last name “Suh.”

We put Super Bowl fans to the test with our spelling bee in Tampa, with mixed results. Most of them were game to take a guess–and some of the fans even managed to spell players’ names correctly.

But as for Bucs defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh?

Forget about it!

For the record, here are the correct spellings if you’d like to quiz other fans for this year’s big game:

  • Andy Reid
  • Rob Gronkowski
  • Bruce Arians
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Ndamukong Suh

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Rec. Marijuana Bill

Minot State of the City

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News