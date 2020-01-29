How to beat the Chiefs: 49ers talk strategy ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Kate Rooney

MIAMI (KRON) – As the 49ers get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, several key players are talking strategy.

On Monday, the team had a walkthrough and then on Tuesday, they had the day off from practice.

Instead, the players had a light-hearted media session with questions like, ‘who is the best dancer,’ or ‘what character do you play in Mario-Kart?’

But at the end of the day, it’s about one thing and that is how to beat the Chiefs.

“Across the board, they’re pretty talented. Upfront, they’ll get after you. They don’t really give you anything easy, they make everything difficult on you, so it’ll be a good test for us Sunday. We’re looking forward to it,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.

“We know how explosive they are, at any moment they can create a big play with the weapons that they have. And obviously, Patrick Mahomes being the best at what he does, one of the best at what he does but yeah, it’ll be fun to go against,” linebacker Fred Warner said.

“I think our teams done a really good job just being locked and staying focused and you know, that’s all you can ask. And all you want guys to do is, you know, not change things up, not make stuff up, you know, cause it’s just a new week and I think our teams done a fantastic job at that, and we’re just going to attack this like we do every other week and just stay focused and locked in,” tight end George Kittle said.

The team will be back on the practice field on Wednesday.

