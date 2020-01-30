‘It’s electrifying’: Clevelander hotel set to host Super Bowl bash — Miami style

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — Not everyone can make it to the Hard Rock Stadium to witness the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers duke it out in Super Bowl 54.

But the official watch party host, the Clevelander, has a lavish layout to make for quite the experience. This includes bumping beats, a brand new pool and patio furniture, and a VIP section on the sixth floor with a killer view.

Kimberly Gray Roberts, area Senior Marketing Manager, has been keeping quite busy. She says there’s no time for sleep as deliveries are non-stop.

“When I say the energy is going to be on a brand-new level — not kidding,” Roberts told Nexstar Reporter Blair Ledet.

The hotel partnered with Pepsi, ESPN, and the NFLA to perfect a party to remember.

“You can hear: we have the vibe, the energy, the great music … we put on a show,” Roberts said.

When the Super Bowl kicks off, there will be big screens galore and beautiful bartenders pouring up their famous drinks.

“Clevelander is known for its famous frozen, so our frozen drinks are bar none,” Roberts added.

Now, the Clevelander is waiting to put on the Super Bowl bash — Miami style.

“It’s electrifying here at the Clevelander,” a hotel guest said. “How could you beat this?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20"

Healthy Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Big Game"

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge