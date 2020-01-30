‘It’s getting bigger and bigger’: Super Bowl 54 draws global interest to NFL

The Big Game

Still chasing global leader soccer

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Football may be considered America’s Game, but interest in the Super Bowl has no borders.

From Mexico City to London, England, media personnel from across the globe have traveled to Miami for the Super Bowl. Representation from Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Toronto are just some of the ways the NFL continues to extend its global reach.

“Usually soccer is sport No. 1 in the Bundusleager,” a native said. “But there’s a huge community and its growing every year, so football or as we call it, American football, is growing and it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

While football continues to make strides on the world stage, most feel the game still has a ways to go before catching the global leader in sports with the same name.

“I like watching American football, but of course the soccer in Italy is the most important thing,” someone said.

NFL games played in London has helped raise interest throughout the U.K. Another popular worldwide destination for the NFL: Mexico City. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL will return to Mexico City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

