Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady sent him ‘good luck’ text ahead of Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo revealed he still keeps in touch with his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

During Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Miami, NFL Network’s Michael Irvin asked Garoppolo if Brady has given him any advice ahead of the big game.

“He shot me a text, just ‘good luck’ and everything like that,” Garoppolo, said. “You know it’s, ‘go handle business,’ it wasn’t too complicated or anything. Just ‘go win.’”

This isn’t Garoppolo’s first rodeo. He was Brady’s backup quarterback for two Super Bowls.

But since Brady has won six titles in his career, it would be wise to take in any advice he has to offer.

The real question on everyone’s mind: did Garoppolo text back?

During Opening Night, 49ers tight end George Kittle called Garoppolo “the worst texter of all time” when asked what a not-so-perfect aspect of the quarterback was.

“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"

Legacy HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy HS Bball"

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge