Live at 1pm ET: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at 1:00pm ET with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

Can’t wait? Vote in our interactive poll on the Big Game Bound Twitter page!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge